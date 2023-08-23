Everyone will have a chance to vote-ZEC

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says delays in the opening of voting in some areas been caused by the late printing of ballot paper as a result of several court challenges before today’s polls, especially in Harare and Bulawayo.

Across the country voting has started with the process going on smoothly save for a few areas in the country’s major cities.

In a statement, ZEC said:

“Delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces.”

ZEC said every Zimbabwean will be allowed to vote, notwithstanding the delays and apparent grandstanding from some opposition parties.

“The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open to cater for the period of the delay, keeping in mind that the polling station must remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day”.

The Commission further commented Zimbabweans for exhibiting political tolerance and maturity.

“We urge all voters at polling stations where delays are being experienced to remain patient as we work tirelessly to ensure delivery of the required material so that they exercise their right to vote. ZEC implores on all citizens of all political persuasions to continue to exercise tolerance and respect for each other so that we can collectively deliver a free, fair and credible.”