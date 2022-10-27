Everyone should plant a tree, President

President Mnangagwa waters an umbrella tree he planted at the Harare International Conference Centre this morning. Zanu PF Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as party National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also planted the same type of tree at the Congress venue. As Secretary for Environment and Tourism, the First Lady is championing the tree planting program as part of effort to mitigate against the effects of climate change. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

It is the responsibility of every Zimbabwean to plant trees as they are life, President Mnangagwa who is Zanu PF First Secretary has said.

After presiding over the ruling party’s 7th National People’s Congress Tree Planting day at the Harare International Conference Centre, the President said communities must continue implementing measures to protect the national forestry resources.

“The importance of tree planting as one of the means to restore our forests and bio-diversity cannot be overemphasised.

“It is the survival of our forest resources that determines our desired progress in our development endeavours as a nation,” he said.

After President Mnangagwa planted his tree, Zanu PF Vice Presidents and Second Secretaries Cde Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi followed suit.

Zanu PF National chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also planted her own tree including that of Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa who is Zanu PF Politburo Secretary for Environment and Tourism.

Amai Mnangagwa failed to attend as she had been engaged in funeral arrangements for her late grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa, who died due to respiratory complications.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the moral support the Ministry is getting from Amai Mnangagwa has far exceeded their expectations.