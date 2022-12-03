Everyone has a duty to clean Zim: VP Chiwenga

Bulawayo Bureau

VICE PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said it was every citizen’s duty to clean up Zimbabwe and called for a high stakeholder engagement and creation of public private partnerships (PPP) for better waste management practices in the country.

He was speaking during a clean-up at Mukula Business Centre in Umguza, Matabeleland North Province.

VP Chiwenga was represented by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo.

The clean-up was attended by various stakeholders including the military, police, prison officers, Umguza Rural District Council officials, Environmental Management Agency officials, individuals from the private sector and the public.

President Mnangagwa in December 2018 declared that the first Friday of every month should be dedicated to cleaning the environment between 8am and 10am.

The clean-up campaign is carried out across the country as part of Government’s efforts to build a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

VP Chiwenga said it was pleasing that most citizens have embraced the clean-up campaign.

He said as the country approaches the festive season it is expected that there would be an increase in garbage and it was a collective responsibility to keep Zimbabwe clean.

He said local authorities should come to the party and address the litter problem.

“This is in line with our devolution agenda, the burden lies on the local authorities to adopt efficient and sustainable mechanisms to address the burden of waste management in our respective area. There is therefore a need for high stakeholder engagement and creation of PPP for better waste management practices,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) discourse is all encompassing hence considering the urban expansion, regular waste collection and appropriate waste management should be a priority within every local authority’s jurisdiction.”

“You are all aware that the festive season is upon us and usually comes with the generation of a lot of waste. I would like to urge everyone to go into festive period with a conscience of cleanliness where we are all mindful of safely disposing of the waste we would have generated. Let us all take part in creating the future we want and leave a legacy of cleanliness for the future generation to enjoy,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the country has a waste management challenge which requires all hands on the deck to address it.

“The circular economy encourages the recycling, re-purposing, remaking and remanufacturing of waste valuing waste as a resource. This has a ripple effect of creating a clean environment through for ourselves and broadening livelihood options through green jobs,” he said.

“This is only achievable if we all embark on waste segregation at source, establish waste transfer stations within our communities and waste management committees. When we recycle all the waste we generate, it will become easy to mop up the residual waste from the environment even outside the National Clean-Up programme through self-initiated clean up campaigns.”

The Government is pleased that a lot of corporates are adopting sites for cleaning and greening countrywide.

VP Chiwenga said the level of cleanliness had significantly improved in the adopted sites and speaks to development at grassroot levels.

“It is common cause that the local authorities must capacitate the self-initiated recycling projects by community-based organisations and allocating them designated operating space to enhance the culture of recycling at local level. This promotes the holistic approach of encouraging reuse of waste to make profitable products for the general population and helps people earn a living,” he said.

“With the rapid expansion facing our rural service centres, growth points and towns, I urge all local authorities to embrace such initiatives of incorporating community members into waste management to ease the burden from them.”

VP Chiwenga said the local authorities should provide adequate bins for refuse collection while also disposing of the same.

He urged communities to complement Government efforts in solid waste management by acting responsibly and ensuring zero illegal dumping of waste in undesignated areas.

“Moreover, the rainy season is on us and thus illegal dumping of waste can result in proliferation of diarrhoeal diseases such as cholera and typhoid,” VP Chiwenga.

In Bulawayo, Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi led the clean-up campaign at Bullet Shops in Nkulumane suburb.

Cde Mohadi was accompanied by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Zanu PF Bulawayo Senator Cde Molly Mpofu and other senior Government officials.

Cde Mohadi led the team that also comprised members of the Environmental Management Agency and Forestry Commission and residents.

Thereafter he went on to address the community and in his keynote address, Cde Mohadi urged the clearing of illegal dumping sites.

“Moreover, the rainy season is on us and thus illegal dumping of waste can result in the proliferation of diarrhoeal diseases such as Cholera and Typhoid. These are avoidable consequences which need all of us to hunger for a clean environment for a healthy nation. I urge all Zimbabweans to work together towards developing a clean culture and embrace a green environment,” said Cde Mohadi.

He said in line with the Second Republic’s agenda on Devolution, it is vital that the clean-up fight is taken to every residential area, ward level countrywide, with the councillors leading.

Cde Mohadi applauded the City of Bulawayo for spring-cleaning the city centre during the month of September.

“I am also glad to know that Bulawayo residents supported the programme by working together towards this noble cause. I want to therefore challenge the city fathers to make such a programme a culture meant to maintain Bulawayo clean and beautiful in true testimony of it being the city of Kings and Queens,” said Cde Mohadi.

He challenged the business community to be more involved in the clean-up campaign as it was crucial to fostering sustainable change.

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ncube said illegal dumping devalues the city’s land.

“We continue to plead with the citizens of Bulawayo to desist from dumping waste at illegal sites. We need to be conscious of the environment that we live in and be careful not to devalue it through our own actions.

“Illegal dumping is tarnishing the beauty of the city especially in the central business district. I therefore request that all be ambassadors of our city and take care of it as our own environment. It takes a collective effort to beautify our city and make it what we would be proud of,” said Minister Ncube.