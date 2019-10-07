Evans Rusike over the moon

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international football striker Evans Rusike is basking in the glory of winning his first silverware in the South African Premiership after lifting the MTN8 trophy with SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

Rusike and his Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo made history at Orlando Stadium as the former Warriors defender Tembo also won his first silverware as a coach in South Africa. Fellow Zimbabwe international and newboy Kuda Mahachi is also celebrating winning a medal a few months after moving to SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates.

Last year, Tembo and Rusike found themselves on the losing end in the final but a priceless header from Bradley Grobler, at the stroke of half-time, carried the day for Matsatsantsa. Speaking to The Herald from his base in Pretoria yesterday, Rusike said he gives glory to the Almighty.

“I am over the moon. It is my first trophy in South Africa, so I am really excited and would like to thank God for it is only Him that give us these blessings.

“It was a typical final game. I think l had a decent match, only that I didn’t score,” he said.

Last year’s final against Cape Town City was a nightmare for the striker who only played for 12 minutes before he was ruled out with an injury. “It was so disappointing failing to finish the game and losing the game through penalties last season. So this year I was really eager to play and praying that I would not be ruled out again with an injury. It was time we won the trophy again,” Rusike said. SuperSport United were crowned the MTN8 champions for the third time on Saturday following their elimination of Bidvest Wits and champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the road to the final.

The former Hwange striker said he was excited that his coach Tembo finally broke the duck. “During the week I was joking with the coach that it was high time that he should lift the Cup and I am glad he did that and we did as a team. Last year we fought for it but it wasn’t our day,” Rusike said.