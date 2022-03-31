Eurowings optimistic about rebuilding tourism in Zim

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (centre in cap) and airline officials and crew pose in front of the Eurowings Discover A330 aircraft soon after it landed in Victoria Falls yesterday.

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The GERMAN airline, Eurowings Discover, which flew its maiden flight from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls yesterday, said it was optimistic that it will contribute immensley in rebuilding the local tourism industry in Zimbabwe, as well as in neighbouring countries.

The airline became the first direct passenger flight between Zimbabwe and Europe since Air Zimbabwe discontinued its flights to London, the United Kingdom, in 2011.

The move is likely to boost tourism with Germans and others in the middle of Europe now having a direct route to the country.

Zimbabwe is among 24 destinations that Eurowings Discover, a subsidiary of the large German Lufthansa airline, plans to fly into the country this year with Victoria Falls being its fifth destination in Africa after Mombasa in Kenya, Windhoek in Namibia, Zanzibar in Tanzania and Mauritius.

The German airline, headquartered in Frankfurt, has a fleet of 10 aircraft and mainly serves long-haul leisure destinations.

In a statement, the Lufthansa Group’s leisure airline said they will operate three weekly direct connections from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls in 2022, with return flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flights are operated as tag flights with a short stopover in Windhoek.

Captain Wolfgang Raebiger, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the new airline, operated the first flight to Victoria Falls, which was welcomed by an airport event and special guests who included Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and the Germany Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Udo Volz.

“This flight marks a special milestone for our airline Eurowings Discover: We are proud to be the first intercontinental airline offering direct flights to Victoria Falls as of today. It has never been easier for travellers from all over Europe to get to know this beautiful country, its culture and kind-hearted people and of course, the stunning natural wonder, Victoria Falls.

“Our booking figures show that travellers from all over Europe are increasingly drawn to the vastness and beauty of the African continent and we are convinced that they will value Victoria Falls as a great and unique addition to our portfolio,” said Captain Wolfgang Raebiger.

The General Manager of Lufthansa Group for Southern and East Africa Dr Andre Schulz also said they were now able to offer customers a direct connection between Europe and the diverse Kavango-Zambezi region.

“With the launch of our brand new Victoria Falls flights, we are now able to offer our customers a direct connection between Europe and the diverse Kavango-Zambezi region. This area is of particular importance to our leisure airline Eurowings Discover, as we continue expanding our portfolio into attractive touristic destinations in Africa.

“Furthermore, we believe in sustainability and by introducing our new direct Eurowings Discover service to Victoria Falls, we are playing an active part in rebuilding the local tourism industry in Zimbabwe, as well as in the neighbouring countries,” he said.

Germany Ambassador to Zimbabwe Udo Volz said travel has become an important factor in the lives of many Germans.

“Travelers from Germany constitute an important factor in the international tourism business. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is an extremely beautiful and attractive destination in Africa.

“Therefore, I very much welcome the fact, that tourists from Germany venturing into Africa are now being provided much easier access not only to the majestic Victoria Falls but to Zimbabwe altogether. At the same time, a fast route to Germany is now available to the people of Zimbabwe. I wish this venture every success,” he said.

This new flight connects Victoria Falls to the heart of Europe.

Through the integration into the Lufthansa network, passengers benefit from the direct connection to all German and European Lufthansa departure points as well as a continuous booking process and seamless transfer traffic.

The aircraft offers up to 300 seats, with 30 in Business Class (full lie-flat seats), 31 in Premium Economy and up to 244 in Economy.

In all three classes, guests can look forward to a special, high-quality travel experience with all meals and beverages as well as entertainment included in the fare.

Guests can quickly and easily connect to the Onboard Cloud via their own device to receive an extended entertainment offer.

The flights are bookable via all usual booking channels including lufthansa.com and eurowings.com.