Euro’s hottest goal-scoring streak ends

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

THE hottest individual scoring run, in all of Europe’s Big Five and their second-tier leagues, this season came to an end last Friday when Zimbabwe international forward, Tino Kadewere, finally fired blanks.

It marked the first time, in the new campaign, the striker has failed to score in a league match this season.

The 23-year-old dread-locked forward had scored in his French Ligue 2 side Le Havre’s six consecutive opening league games of the new season.

That made him the hottest striker in the Big Five Euro Leagues and their second-tier leagues, after a storming start to the new season that has been making headlines.

The Big Five Euro Leagues are the English Premiership, the Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A and the French Ligue 1.

Their second-tier leagues are the English Championship, the Spanish Segunda, Germany Bundesliga 2, Italian Serie B and the French Ligue 2.

And, until Friday evening, Kadewere was the only player, in all the top leagues, who had scored in all matches with nine goals in his team’s first six league matches.

However, his red-hot streak came to an end when he failed to breach the Paris FC defence in their last match on Friday which ended in a goalless draw.

Those two dropped points saw Le Havre drop one place down the table into second place with Lorient taking over pole position with a one-point advantage.

Kadewere’s run started when he scored twice, in the first game of the season, in a 2-2 draw against Ajaccio.

He was on target again in his team’s first home game of the season, the 1-1 draw against Niort. Le Havre scored for the third game on the bounce in the 2-1 away win over Troyes, taking his tally to four goals in three games, and scored a brace, in the next match, a 2-1 away win over Lens.

Another brace followed, in the next game, when Kadewere scored in his team’s 3-1 victory over Grenoble Foot 38 before finding the target again in the 3-0 win over Caen away from home. Such has been Kadewere’s impressive start to the season that he has nine goals, including one penalty, while those in second place in the race for the Golden Boot in Ligue 2 have five goals each.

They are Rodez’s Ugo Bonnet, Austrian forward Adrian Grbic of Clermont and French striker Yoanne Wissa of Lorient.

Kadewere’s impressive start is put into context when one considers he is the leading scorer in all the second-tier leagues in the Big Five leagues. And, no other player, even in the top-flight leagues of England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France has so far scored as many goals as the dread-locked forward.

In the English Championship, the second-tier league in England, the leading goal-scorers are Spanish forward Borja Baston of Swansea who has five goals, including two penalties and English forward, Jordan Hugill, of Queens Park Rangers, who also has five goals.

Serbian forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham also has scored five goals, including a penalty. Lyle Taylor also has scored five goals for Charlton.

In German Bundesliga 2, the leading goalscorer is Marcon Alvarez of Germany, who plays for Osnabruck, with four goals, including a penalty, the same as his fellow countrymen – Phillip Hoffman of Karlsruhe, Sonny Kittel of Hamburg and Fabian Klos of Bielefeld.

In the German Bundesliga, Polish forward Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich leads the race for the Golden Boot with seven goals.

In the Spanish La Liga, Gerard Moreno of Villareal, was leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals while in the second-tier Segunda, Spanish striker Alex Cadiz, leads the goal-scoring charts with four goals, including two penalties. Uruguayan forward Cristhian Ricardo Stuani, who plays for Girona, also has four goals, including a penalty.

Italian forward Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo and Belgian forward Dries Mertens of Napoli were leading the race for the Golden Boot in Serie A with three goals going into this weekend’s fixtures.

In The Italian Serie B, Pietro Iemello of Perguia leads the Golden Boot race with three goals, including two penalties.

This puts Kadewere on top of the scoring charts with his nine goals but, for the first time since the new season started, the Zimbabwe forward fired blacks on Friday.

The dread-locked forward is regarded by many of part of the players likely to make a big impression for the Warriors in the next five years but missed the World Cup qualifier against Somalia which the team needed a last-gasp goal from Khama Biliat to secure a place in the group stages.