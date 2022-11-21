European Union injects €47 million towards Zimbabwe’s health sector, elections

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe Jobst Von Kirchmann during the signing ceremony of the two financing agreements under the Zimbabwe and European Union cooperation in Harare today

Maxwell Tapatapa Herald Reporter

Government has signed two financial agreements amounting to €47 million under the Zimbabwe- European Union Cooperation.

Addressing the media at the signing ceremony in Harare this morning, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said €41 million will go towards improving health outcomes for the population of Zimbabwe while €6 million will go towards support for the Zimbabwean electoral process.

“Today marks another historic milestone in the relationship between the Government of Zimbabwe and the European Union, through the signature of two financing agreements on improving health outcomes for the population of Zimbabwe, and support to the Zimbabwean electoral process.

Minister Ncube added that, “The two financial agreements constitute the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the support to Zimbabwe under the 2021- 2027 Multi-Annual Indicative Programme.

European Union Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann said the financial support towards the electoral process comes as a fulfillment to the ambassador’s dialogue with the President Mnangagwa soon after he presented his credentials to President Mnangagwa last month.

The President then expressed his desire for the EU to support Zimbabwe’s electoral process ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The EU Ambassador said:

“Peaceful elections will be one of the key elements that will allow Zimbabwe to create a prosperous environment to make the national development strategy a reality.”

On the health funding, the EU said, “Health is a fundamental human right in terms of the constitution of Zimbabwe, and the European Union is today proud to contribute to the realisation to that right.”