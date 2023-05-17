Eureka Gold Mine hands over boreholes

Two boreholes bring the total number of boreholes donated in Guruve by the mine to five, and cost US$40 000

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Guruve-based Eureka Gold Mine has handed over two solar-powered boreholes to Nhamoyebonde Village and Muzika Primary School as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The two boreholes bring the total number of boreholes donated in Guruve by the mine to five, and cost US$40 000.

The boreholes complement the Presidential borehole drilling programme and over 100 households will benefit from the donation.

This comes at a time when the Second Republic is rallying local companies to uplift the standard of life for the communities they operate within.

People in Nhamoyebonde Village used to get water from unsafe sources including shallow wells along the Dande River with some villagers walking several kilometres in search of the life-giving commodity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Guruve District Development Coordinator Mr Langton Mupeta thanked Eureka Gold Mine for its efforts in contributing towards the provision of clean and safe water as enshrined by the Sustainable Development Goal number six.



He urged residents to organize themselves into groups and use the water for gardening projects to economically empower themselves and improve the nutritional value of their families.

Eureka Gold Mine Human Capital Support Services manager Mr Tinago Tinago promised to provide seeds and a fence to start a nutritional gardening project for women in the village.

It was all smiles at Muzika Primary School from learners and teachers who were previously affected by a perennial water crisis.

Six boreholes that were drilled at the school previously yielded no water and this resulted in high staff turnover.

The school has an enrolment of almost 1 000 learners and 29 teachers.

In addition, over 300 households are set to benefit from the same water point.

The Guruve District Information Officer, Mr Godfrey Chireru said this is not the first time that Eureka Mine had come to the aid of Muzika Primary School.

Last year the mine donated textbooks to Muroiwa, Chimanikire, and Muzika primary schools.

He said communities are witnessing the transformation from a previous way of doing things as the Second Republic is ensuring that local companies are committed to the development of areas, which they operate.



Mr Opitato Guvamombe who was representing the village head at Nhamoyebonde Village, thanked Eureka Gold Mine for solving their water problem.

He said the mine is constructing a guard room next to the borehole to protect the solar panels from vandalism.

Once the room is complete, villagers would take turns to guard the borehole.

Ward 6 Councilor Firai Mazhambe expressed his gratitude to Eureka Gold Mine.

“At times water had to be supplied in tanks for use at Muzika Primary School from as far as Guruve Growth Point. This limited the school in implementing projects such as gardening which required a lot of water,” he said.