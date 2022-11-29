EU praises Zim re-engagement

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga meets European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann (centre) and First Counsellor Head of Political, Press and Information Section Lourdes Chamorro who paid a courtesy call at his offices in Harare yesterday. – Pictures: Nicholas Bakili.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The European Union (EU) has heaped praises on Zimbabwe for its commitment in fulfilling engagement and re-engagement in an open and transparent manner, in what becomes the latest international endorsement for the work that is being done by the Second Republic.

The commendation came from EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann after his meeting with Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices yesterday.

Zimbabwe, as per President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy, has adopted a non-reciprocal approach to countries hostile to her, instead it is willing to be a friend of all and an enemy of none.

“We discussed the whole spectrum of relationship between EU and Zimbabwe, on the other hand more specifically the health sector,” said Ambassador Kirchmann after his meeting with VP Chiwenga.

“As regards to (our) relationship we are both agreeing that we have a very lucky moment because of the constructive re-engagement His Excellency President Mnangagwa has promoted matches also our wish for constructive re-engagement.

“That obviously creates a very nice climate of going hand-in-hand going forward. We looked at our economic relationship. I am positive about the way we can dialogue, and we can talk openly and we can have meetings.

“I was impressed by the openness and transparency and the discussions which we had with the government. I think that is the way to go.”

Ambassador Kirchmann gave an example of the recent visit of the EU special representative for human rights Mr Eamon Gilmore, in which he said Zimbabwe gave a good account of herself.

Mr Gilmore is a former Irish Deputy Prime Minister, and Ambassador Kirchmann noted that such a high level visit will have knock-on effects.

He said there was a need to look at the Zimbabwe-EU relations in a holistic way and look at areas of possible collaboration to boost such ventures.

“There are so many points we worked together and so many ties which have been created, on development cooperation, on culture, on tourism, on trade, there are so many ties and I think it is important also for us to look at Zimbabwe in that way,” said Ambassador Kirchmann.

“Looking at all the spectrum (of) ties we are having, we both agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue. I commend the government for their openness, for their initiative in having this kind of dialogue.”

Meanwhile, later in the day, outgoing Chinese envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Guo Shaochun also paid a courtesy call on VP Chiwenga at his offices.

Ambassador Guo noted the good bilateral relations that exist between the two countries and promised that the projects under implementation will proceed.

“I would like to let you know that some very important China aid programmes have been handed over or have been completed such as the new Parliament building the national pharmaceutical warehouse,” said Ambassador Guo.

“We are going to see many new programmes between our two countries such as a new batch of China agriculture team and also boreholes in the areas affected by Cyclone Idai.

“Many new projects are being discussed now and Zimbabwean (products) are going to be seen in Chinese markets very soon and I am very sure this is a very good beginning of China’s policies for Zimbabwe.

“Establishing green land for the export of Zimbabwean agricultural products to Chinese markets. So, I am very optimistic for the further promotion of China-Zimbabwe cooperation.”