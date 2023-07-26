EU deploys long-term Observer Mission

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The EU Election Observer Mission has Wednesday deployed a 46-member long-term observer team for the harmonised elections set for August 23.

The team was sent off by the mission’s Deputy Chief Observer, Dr Beatta Martin Rozomilowicz and will be deployed across the country’s 10 provinces in both rural and urban areas.

“In the course of their duty, EU observers will meet local electoral officials, candidates and representatives from political parties, as well as civil society and the media. They will be impartial and they will not interfere in the electoral process in the course of their work. They will only use firsthand and verified observation in their reporting”, she said.