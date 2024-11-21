Eswatini Prime Minister gives Museum of African Liberation thumbs up

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Russell Mmemo Dlamini has commended the work being carried out at the Museum of African Liberation saying it will help to shape the African narrative.

Speaking after touring the museum this morning, Prime Minister Dlamini said history that shapes the future.

“We are very much impressed with what we are seeing. A project of this nurture was long overdue for Africa. We have to teach our children and leave our legacy as Africans,” said Prime Minister Dlamini.

He said there is need to teach youths about African history and the role played by our African forefathers in liberating the continent.

“We have to teach them what happened in the past, where we are today, why Africa is where it is today, and where Africa ought to be,” he said.

He was accompanied by Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda.