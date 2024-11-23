Eswatini PM tours Liberation City

Joseph Madzimure

ESWATINI Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini has commended the work being carried out at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

Speaking after touring the facility on Thursday, PM Dlamini said the museum represents a significant milestone in Africa’s drive to come to terms with its collective memory.

He said the continent needed to celebrate its rich history and identity which it must be able to pass on to future generations.

“It is history which shapes the future and the museum is an important place that honours and celebrates the illustrious sons and daughters of the continent.

“We are very much impressed with what we are seeing. A project of this nature is long overdue for Africa where we have to teach our children and leave our legacy as Africans,” said PM Dlamini.

He said youths need to be taught about the history of Africa and the role played by nationalists in liberating the continent.

“We have to teach them about what happened in the past, what we are today, why Africa is where it is today and where Africa ought to be,” PM Dlamini said.

He was accompanied by Minister of Skills Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavima and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda.

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive officer, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, gave PM Dlamini a brief history of the Museum of African Liberation and its relevance to African history.

Ambassador Muzawazi showed PM Dlamini some artefacts used during the liberation struggle by African nationalists.

The PM said such artefacts must be preserved in a museum for future generations to see and understand their background, which will shape their future.

The future and current generations, he said, will have an opportunity to come and understand where the continent came from, where it is now and its future.

“What I have seen here through artefacts is actually understanding the role played by different African leaders in the liberation struggle to help the countries that we have to date,” said PM Dlamini.

“This is important because young people should understand the sacrifices made in the past by those who have gone before us. Our leaders in the past have now been forgotten particularly by youths. All African youths should be compelled to visit the museum and be examined about what they have seen at every stage from primary and secondary education, so that they really understand who they are.”

PM Dlamini congratulated the visionaries of the Museum of African Liberation, pledged Eswatini’s desire to participate in its construction.

The PM was part of the SADC leadership that was in Harare for the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare on Wednesday.