Eswatini PM challenges African youths to take lead on development

Farirai Machivenyika in Midrand South Africa

Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini has challenged African youths to take the lead in finding solutions for problems affecting the continent saying the time for expecting foreign interventions is over.

Prime Minister Dlamini said this on Monday while talking about the role of the Pan African Parliament in promoting Pan Africanism.

“It is befitting that our theme is ‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century’. Our predominantly young population must be skilled and empowered to uplift our economies,” he said.

“They not only need job skills but a change in the mindset and also the ability to think critically and independently, discerning what is right and wrong for our continent. Our youth must be innovative and technologically savvy, capable of solving Africa’s problems with home-grown solutions.

“Africa must believe in her people and come up with solutions for Africa’s challenges. The time for believing that the best solutions for our problems should come from abroad is over,” said Prime Minister Dlamini.