Eswatini Air set for maiden flight into Zimbabwe

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

In growing signs of confidence in Zimbabwe’s business environment, Eswatini Air will have its maiden flight into the country tomorrow.

Eswatini Air joins a growing list of airlines establishing routes between Harare and various destinations.

Government’s adoption of the open skies policy and improved business environment anchored on the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra has seen confidence to invest in the country growing.

The Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation, running as Eswatini Air will touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 11.45am to a water canon salute.