Essential to vote MPs resident in constituencies — Kasema

Herald Reporter

National Assembly independent candidate for Glen View South Mr Maxwell Kasema has urged people in the constituency to consider voting for a resident of the area in the July 30 elections. Mr Kasema (38), who resides in the constituency, said in a statement last Friday that the area remained poor because people were voting for those from outside the constituency.

“One of the reasons why our community has remained poor and less developed is the fact that since independence we have been choosing and voting people who are aliens to our community, the fly-by-night MPs who only come during election time and disappear for five years,” he said.

“All the contestants for Glen View South do not have the blood to fight for the people of Glen View, neither do they have the will and spirit to fight for workers here in Zimbabwe, as they are opportunists who want to gain political mileage at the expense of Glen View South constituency and Zimbabwe at large.”

Mr Kasema promised to fight for the rights of workers if elected.

He said this would be the continuation of the work by the late MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who was a trade unionist.

“In my quest to shape and change the way employees of this great nation are treated, it is with impetus that we only advocate for creation of laws that protect the interest of our workers and citizens of this great nation, Zimbabwe,” said Mr Kasema.

“Our country is blessed with abundant natural resources and we also have one of the best labour resource the world over, but alas, our workers remain the poorest in the world.”

Mr Kasema said he was known as a passionate activist towards fighting for the rights and interest of workers.

“We want to craft laws and Acts that promote fair labour practices,” he said.

“One such law will be called the Employees Relations and Compensation Act and as I speak, work has already started towards crafting of this law and once elected into the National Assembly, I will move a motion for parliamentarians to debate on the proposed law,” he said.