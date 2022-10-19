Ervine sits out West Indies clash

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE captain Craig Ervine is sitting out the second ICC T20 World Cup match against the West Indies at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia, after he suffered a mild asthmatic attack.

Vice-captain Regis Chakabva will lead the side in his absence. The two have been opening Zimbabwe’s innings of late but often came under criticism for failing to convert the starts in the shortest version of the game.

This is a setback for Ervine, who has been out of action since the start of August due to hamstring injury and only returned on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Chakabva is likely to open the innings with Wessly Madhevere today while batting all-rounder Tony Munyonga has been included in the team.

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in their first match while West Indies crashed to a shock 42 runs loss to Scotland in the first match of Group B.

The group is evenly balanced after Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in the first match played in Hobart earlier today.

Meanwhile, West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bat first against Zimbabwe.

Teams

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Evin Lewis, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt/wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe: 1 Regis Chakabva (capt/wk), 2 Wesley Madhevere, 3 Sean Williams, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Milton Shumba, 6 Tony Munyonga, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Tendai Chatara, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani