Ervine returns for Super Six games

ZIMBABWE national cricket team captain Craig Ervine is expected to take his place back in the team today when the Chevrons begin their Super Six campaign against Oman at the Queens Sports Club.

The left-hander was omitted in the side that played USA in the last Group A game on Monday after showing signs of discomfort.

But the team’s batting coach Stuart Matsikenyeri yesterday confirmed the skipper was up for selection and will possibly open the innings with Joylord Gumbie against the Arabian side.

“Everyone is good to go. All the players are ready for selection. Craig spent a lot of time out on the pitch, especially the first two games; he literally played a big part in those 200 overs or so but he is ready to go. It’s just the aches here and there but he is fine,” said Matsikenyeri.

The only casualty that Zimbabwe have had so far is Clive Madande who suffered a shoulder injury in the match against the West Indies last week and has since been replaced by Nyasha Mayavo.

Zimbabwe, who along with Sri Lanka entered the Super Six stage with four points, are hoping to carry on with their momentum as they need just two wins against the three teams they are going to face at this stage to claim one of the two tickets available for this year’s World Cup finals to be held in India.

The Chevrons must beat Oman to move to six points in the Super Six, which will eliminate the Middle East side. The hosts will then be in a comfortable position going into the last two games against Sri Lanka on Sunday and Scotland on Tuesday.

“The team is in a good space,” said Matsikenyeri.

“The guys have been playing good cricket, not only in this tournament. I think it dates back a couple of months. We have been playing positive cricket so the guys are looking forward to the game.”

The Chevrons are also wary of underrating their opponents, who are probably the weakest team in the Super Sixes.

Dave Houghton’s men learnt their lessons from the last qualifying campaign when they were shocked by UAE at the most crucial moment and missed the 2019 World Cup in England, as a result.

Oman, being the surprise packages at this tournament, after progressing to the stage at the expense of Full member Ireland in Group B, have been competitive, beating both Ireland and UAE in Group B.

But Matsikenyeri said Zimbabwe will not leave anything to chance.

“We did play them in the warm up match in Harare but our attitude is about respecting each and every opponent that we face. Our captains are big on that; respecting the game of cricket.

“So no matter who we face we treat them as the best of cricketers as they come. But we did play them in Harare and they put out a good show against us. We scored 367 and we only beat them by 28 runs. So we have a big game in our hands,” said Matsikenyeri.

“And, for us every game is important. If anything, 2018 taught us those lessons. You never take anyone for granted. Everybody is here to play international cricket. The many wins we get on the international circuit goes a long way for us in building our confidence.

“Obviously there is a bigger picture; we are trying to create heroes within our side so that we have more numbers coming to play cricket. There are big things to play for.”

Zimbabwe are still expecting the backing of huge crowds in Bulawayo, the same way they experienced the warmth of the 12th man in the terraces at a sold-out Harare Sports Club last week.

They would have retained Harare Sports Club as their venue for the three Super Six matches against Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

However, to ensure that the Chevrons also play before their Bulawayo fans, it was agreed to stick to the pre-tournament rankings which had Zimbabwe as the number two seeds in Group A behind the West Indies.

The Chevrons have been in imperious form especially with the bat, but they are likely to find the conditions at Queens Sports Club a little bit different.

“We have seen that (the wicket is a bit different), generally it has been a bit slower,” said Matsikenyeri.

“It’s taking a little bit more turn than Harare. We are aware of that but the one thing that we have been talking about for a period of time is for the guys to be able to solve problems.

“So when we go out there tomorrow (today) the guys are well equipped to solve the problem in front of them to make the best out of the game.”

And with each team in the Super Six stage carrying the points forward from their group matches against fellow top-three finishers, Oman start the Super Six stage on zero points and will be out of the race if they lose to Zimbabwe. This match will be sink-or-swim for them.