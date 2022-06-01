ERRP2 delight for Chinhoyi residents

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHINHOYI Municipality has embarked on massive road rehabilitation and upgrades using funds disbursed under Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) bringing joy to residents.

Currently, the municipality through a contractor is putting final touches on the Rujeko-Ruvimbo Road.

The contractor is expected to put the final coat of tarmac on the road, ending the woes of residents.

A resident, Jealous Katibvu said the new road was going to improve the movement of commuter omnibuses, taxis and buses as transporters shunned the suburbs due to poor roads.

The Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) allocated Chinhoyi $70 million under ERRP2.

Council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi, said 10 percent of the allocation had been disbursed to start road patching.

“We have disbursed $7million for road patching and we are purchasing stones and bitumen for road patching, cement for culverts and drains,” said Mlauzi.

The council has started working on storm drains in Cold Stream and Ruvimbo suburbs.

A footpath that crosses a stream between Katanda and Hunyani for Ward 3 and Ward 4 residents is also being constructed.