ERRP spruces up Guruve roads

Road rehabilitation on the stretch from Guruve Hospital to Agribank at Guruve Growth Point is progressing well with a target to complete the project by end of this month. — Picture: Fungai Lupande

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

All roads in Guruve centre are getting a major facelift through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) as the rural district council utilises all funds from ZINARA and devolution to improve access to the business centre and surrounding communities.

Following the declaration of state of emergency on roads by President Mnangagwa, Guruve RDC responded positively to the call to rehabilitate its road network.

Residents of Guruve have expressed appreciation to the Second Republic for capacitating their local authority on road rehabilitation.

Mr Elmond Tembura who was riding a bicycle on one of the major roads, said the stretch from Guruve Hospital to Agribank was riddled with pot holes, making it impassable when using a bicycle or small vehicle.

“We are happy about the development being done on all roads in Guruve. We were embarrassed to invite our friends to Guruve due to the bad state of the roads,” he said.

“I could not ride my bicycle, but now it has become very easy and enjoyable. We are appealing to the Government to assist our local authority in tarring this road since it leads to the business centre.”

Mrs Spiwe Chiwara said the road was impassable due to its bad state and it was worse when it rained.

“I want to thank our local authority for attending to this road, but our wish is to have this road tarred,” she said.

Communities along Shayabvudzi-Guruve Road expressed gratitude over the rehabilitation of the road which connects Guruve to villages in Chakaodza and Magwenya as well as farms.

The road was rehabilitated last year, but the local authority is regularly doing maintenance work.

Mr Givemore Karambwe said motorists could not travel comfortably, but now trucks and other vehicles can access the road.

“We thank the Government and the local council for improving our roads which are critical for access to service centres and the market for farmers,” he said.

Guruve RDC district planner, Mr Revison Kanyepa, said the 18km stretch of Shinje-Shayabvudzi Road was rehabilitated last year.

He said the road was rehabilitated with help from the District Development Fund (DDF)

“We used funds from ERRP to rehabilitate this road which links communities in Kaziro and Shayabvudzi business centre to Shinje and Guruve business centre,” said Mr Kanyepa.

“We have a lot of farms in the Kaziro area and schools, including Chimbumu Secondary School and a clinic. The road was in a bad state and we graded, opened drains and filled potholes.”

Last year Guruve RDC received $44 million for ERRP and used part of their devolution disbursements towards road rehabilitation.

“Our priority was to rehabilitate 10km of roads in Guruve growth point. We started in November last year grading and gravelling and we expect to compete by March,” said Mr Kanyepa.

Other graded and regravelled roads include 10km of Muzura-Guruve in Ward 3, another 10km of Siyalima-Kachara road and 15km of Petercar-Mvurwi roads which connects farming communities.