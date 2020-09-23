Breaking News
Equatorial Guinea delegation meets President

23 Sep, 2020
Equatorial Guinea delegation meets President President Mnangagwa welcomes Equatorial Guinea's President, Teodoro Obiang special envoy Mr Oyono Esono Angue at State House this morning.

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Equatorial Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Simeon Oyono today paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House to deliver a special message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Mr Oyono is leading a high-powered 10-member delegation from Malabo, which includes the Minister of Finance, Mr Cesar Mba and the Minister of Mines Mr Gabriel Obiang Lima.

 

The officials are in the country for wide ranging discussions with their local counterparts.

In brief remarks after meeting President Mnangagwa, Mr Oyono said his team had been deployed to seek ways of strengthening already existing bilateral ties.

“We are all part of the African Union and the United Nations and we already have excellent bi-lateral relations. We are here to look at areas where we can strengthen the ties and particular focus will be on tourism, mining and agriculture,” said Mr Oyono.

 

The delegation then went into closed door consultations with Zimbabwean officials led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo. The Zimbabwean officials included the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya.

The two countries have had excellent ties since 2004 when Zimbabwean authorities helped foil a planned coup against President Nguema Mbasogo.

 

The abortive coup was aimed at installing Spain-based opposition politician, Mr Severo Moto, as the country’s new leader.

President Nguema Mbasogo has visited Zimbabwe several times, the last being in 2018 when he pledged to continue working with President Mnangagwa’s administration.

President Nguema Mbasogo expressed desire to take existing bilateral ties to new heights.

