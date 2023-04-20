Epworth residents to get title deeds this Saturday

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is on Saturday expected to issue title deeds to Epworth residents as he launches the title deeds and settlement regularisation programme.

This comes after the President made it Government policy to sort out title deeds for large irregular settlements after many residents had fallen victim to land barons. Zanu PF chairman for Harare province Cde Godwills Masimirembwa told The Herald yesterday after a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting that President Mnangagwa was true to his word hence he would personally be handing over title deeds to Epworth residents.

“This was a very important PCC. President Mnangagwa is on Saturday launching the title deeds and regularisation programme in Harare Metropolitan Province. So on Saturday at Epworth Secondary School the President will launch this programme where title deeds are going to be issued to families in Epworth as a starting point. Its a continuing programme not everyone will get title deeds but the President will launch by actually handing over title deeds to a number of families in Epworth,” he said.

Cde Masimirembwa said preparations to hold the programme were at an advanced stage.

He said the ruling Party’s provincial leadership was working on mobilising supporters to express gratitude to the President on the day.

“At a technical level the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is handling this programme belongs to them. Title deeds are issued under the deeds office which falls under the Ministry,” he said.

“We as the beneficiaries and recipients of the President’s good works are mobilising the people of Harare to attend this momentous and historic occasion in huge numbers,” he said.

Turning to the ruling party’s chosen candidates for the forthcoming elections, Cde Masimirembwa said they had urged them to hit the ground running and mobilise for the party’s undisputed victory.

“We were basically imploring the candidates to continue registering those members of the party who have not yet registered to vote. To continue mobilising reaching out to those in the opposition to come back to Zanu PF and making sure that obviously party members have everything that is required to enable them to vote come election day,” he said.

The party, he said, was confident of wrestling Harare province from the opposition’s grip. “Our aim is to reclaim Harare from the opposition both at the Presidential level and parliamentary and local Government levels,” said Cde Masimirembwa.