Epworth man killed, stripped

Crime Reporter

A 30-year-old man died on Saturday after he was struck with a blunt object on the back of his head at a bar in Domboramwari, Epworth.

He was then stripped of his tracksuit and sneakers.

The incident occurred in the Domboramwari area and the unidentified suspect is still at large.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Epworth are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a bar in Domboramwari, Epworth, on June 8, 2024 in which Arnold

Matandare aged 30 died. An unknown suspect allegedly hit the victim with a blunt object at the back of his head before stripping him of his tracksuit and sneakers.

“The body of the victim was later found lying naked. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.