Epworth Magistrates Court nears completion

Judiciary Service Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha (left) accompanied by his team to assess progress at the Epworth Magistrate Court being guided by the main contractor Mr Eric Tineyi from Ministry of Local Government and Public Works who is holding the structure plan. Pic by Yeukai Karengezeka

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Construction of Epworth Magistrates Court is nearing completion with the team on the ground currently working on landscaping, a senior official has said.

This was said by the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha this afternoon after touring the site.

He was accompanied by other top senior management officials from the commission.

Mr Chikwanha told The Herald that he was pleased with the progress made so far.

“The tour was meant to assess the progress that we have made so far in the construction of Epworth Magistrates Court and I am quite happy with the progress that we have seen,” he said.

Currently, he said they were now working on the driveway, car park and drain works.

The work is expected to be completed within the next two months.

“We cannot paint right now because there is a lot of dust coming from the landscaping work that is being done outside. As soon as the work is done, painters will put the final coat on the whole structure.”

In terms of requisite property to be used at the court, JSC said it has already made the procurement.

The construction of magistrates courts in surbubs is in line with the Government’s quest to take justice delivery systems to the people.

The initiative dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).