Epworth Court ready for commissioning

Workers put final touches on the new Epworth Magistrates Court yesterday. It will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa on Friday. - Picture Memory Mangombe.

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially commission the new Epworth Magistrates Court on Friday, as the drive by the Second Republic to take justice delivery system closer to the people becomes a reality.

The Government has stepped up efforts to construct courts in high density suburbs, where some people said they had challenges commuting to courts in the city centre.

Such a development dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Now, all works to the new court complex in Epworth have been finished.

The Epworth Magistrates Court complex’s main building consists of two courtrooms, with eight offices and ablution facilities.

Since the court will be handling criminal cases, holding cells, which match Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) specifications, were also included in the design of the structure, with bars fitted and the necessary sections for men, women and juveniles.

Epworth residents who spoke to The Herald said they were pleased that the Government was bringing the courts to their doorsteps.

“Courts coming close to us is a great initiative,” said 70-year-old Mrs Paida Mhanzi.

“Now, if there are criminals in the area, we know for certain that justice will be served. It was a challenge to travel to courts elsewhere, especially for people of my age and we ended up losing cases.”

Another resident Mr Themba Marere said it was cost-effective to have a court in their area.

“We are happy that we have been saved from travelling expenses to Harare City Centre,” he said.

“Now we know everything is being done under one roof, and we will get help quickly.”

Mrs Merjury Muzenda said the establishment of the court was more beneficial to women who often suffered in silence and did not report cases of abuse to the police because of lack of sufficient resources to follow through with their cases in faraway courts.