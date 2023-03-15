Epworth aspiring candidate in court for obstructing proceedings of Zec officials

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

An aspiring candidate for Epworth constituency has appeared in court on allegations of assaulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were conducting their duties.

Damson Kudakwashe, who was represented by Servious Kufandada appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who freed him on $50 000 bail.

Damson is facing charges of obstructing proceedings of ZEC officials as defined in the Electoral Act.

Allegations are that on March 13 this year near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, the accused was driving a Nissan Caravan with Zanu PF stickers in the company of two others whose particulars are not known.

It is alleged that they drove near the school where ZEC officials were conducting a voter education.

The State alleges upon seeing the officials, the accused allegedly grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika a female ZEC official and kicked her on the backside. He also grabbed Mercy Mutendedzwa a female ZEC official and assaulted her once on the neck. He then tore the ZEC bib which was worn by Benard Gwishiri and ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her ZEC bib.

Damson and his accomplices then forced the ZEC officials into his car and drove them to the police station where he left them.

The State alleges that they are yet to locate outstanding witnesses and to account for the other two accused persons who are still at large.