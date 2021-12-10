Eos Capital Announce The First Close Of Its Euphrates Agri Fund

Eos Capital (www.EosCapital.com.na) announce the first close of its Euphrates Agri Fund, having raised N$ 90 million (USD 5.7 million). This will allow Euphrates to make its first investments in projects across the Namibian agriculture value chain while additional fundraising continues. Eos Capital plans to deploy capital for its debut investment in agricultural services by the end of this year. Euphrates is the third fund raised by Eos Capital – a NAMFISA-registered unlisted investment manager.

About the Euphrates Agriculture Fund:

As Namibia’s first agriculture-only private equity fund, Euphrates is unique. Like its namesake river, which fed the ancient fertile crescent, Euphrates seeks to bring about a renaissance in Namibian agriculture by focusing on climate-adapted investments across the value chain that support the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger, gender equality, decent work and economic growth. For example, one project in final stages of consideration would enable Namibian women to become small-scale farmers using sustainable methods, increasing their financial independence and Namibia’s food security, while still achieving commercial returns for investors.

About Eos Capital:

Eos Capital was founded in 2015 with the mission to provide attractive investor returns and sustainable impact in Namibia and the surrounding region. Today, Eos Capital is a 100% Namibian-owned, woman- led, ethnically diverse fund manager with a full-time team of ten and over a dozen local and international experts on its boards and investment committees. Eos Capital has more than N$1bn in assets under management (AUM) across its three funds: Allegrow Fund, Namibian Infrastructure Development and Investment Fund (NIDIF) and Euphrates Fund.

