Environmental conservation, key for future agriculture

Ashton Mutyavaviri

ON Tuesday, Zimbabwe joined the rest of the globe in celebrating World Environment Day (WED) with various activities to raise awareness and proffer solutions on environmental challenges the country is grappling with.

These include air and water pollution, deforestation, veld fires, destruction of wildlife and plant diversity and numerous many others. The day is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The national commemorations were held at the Geo-Pomona waste management facility in Harare.

This year’s theme was: ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ while the slogan the celebrations was: ‘Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.’

First held in 1973, it has been a platform to raise awareness on environmental issues like marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable development and wildlife crimes.

WED is the day when people worldwide unite to celebrate the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability while highlighting the urgent need to address environmental challenges.

In an interview on the importance of the day, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chief agronomist Mrs Rutendo Nhongonhema said it was crucial to commemorate WED since it raised awareness on the need to protect the environment especially for farmers.

“It is important to protect our environment, as disturbing it will lead to deforestation, dam siltation and air pollution, which impacts agriculture,” said Mrs Nhongonhema.

She urged farmers to ensure sustainable agriculture practices that are climate-friendly and preserve the environment for future generations.

Mrs Nhongonhema said Government was rolling out awareness campaigns under the supervision of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

Meanwhile, EMA has since started running environmental awareness trainings across the country.

EMA was in Zaka district, Masvingo, recently where it engaged 12 headmen and 47 village heads under Chief Nhema.

During the training programme, traditional leaders were enlightened on possible areas of collaboration with Government institutions in addressing environmental issues affecting their various areas of jurisdiction, which include Lantana camara infestation, sand poaching, veld fires, solid waste management, deforestation and soil erosion.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Forestry Commission, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), Zaka Rural District Council and the District Development Coordinator for Zaka district also participated during the training and reiterated the importance of traditional leaders in the sustainable utilisation of natural resources in Zimbabwe.

EMA environmental education and publicity manager Mrs Sidange said they were working closely with partners and had lined up numerous virtual meetings for stakeholders at national, provincial and district levels to discuss issues pertinent in the sustainable management of the environment.

“The agency will also make use of numerous local WhatsApp groups to reach out to communities including those in rural areas where there is internet connectivity, through grass root institutions such as environment sub committees and environment resource monitors. Mainstream media platforms will also be used for the same purpose,” said Mrs Sidange.

She said the day was crucial, as it drew attention to global environmental challenges such as climate change, deforestation, pollution and biodiversity loss, among others.

Mrs Sidange also indicated that another special aspect of commemorating this year’s environmental day was to involve young people and local communities in environmental initiatives to foster a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the planet.

Trainings are designed to advocate for the adoption of eco-friendly habits and technologies in daily life and across industries, she added.