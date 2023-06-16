Environment ministry exhibits at Africa Hospitality Forum

Minister Ndlovu (left) engaging participants at the hospitality forum in Kenya

The Ministry of Environment Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, exhibited at the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

It is a platform to promote Zimbabwe and market it as an investment destination. The ZTA has project files that are ready for investment and hospitality was a great platform to promote investment opportunities as it is the leading hospitality investment forum on the continent.

Participants at the hospitality forum showed interest in investing in Zimbabwe.

They appreciated Government efforts of attracting investments for the tourism sector.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, visited the Zimbabwe stand and was taken through by ZTA manager for planning and investment promotion, Ms Charleen Tawonezvi.

She explained the business and opportunities on offer for investors in the tourism sector.

Minister Ndlovu was happy with service that was being provided by the ZTA at the hospitality forum.

ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka met Time Hotel Management CEO Mr Mohammed Awadalla, and managing director of Mashonaland Holdings Mr Gibson Mapfidza on the sidelines of the hospitality forum at the Zimbabwe stand.

Time Hotel Management is a United Arab Emirates-based hotel group, which has shown interest in expanding its brand to Zimbabwe. Mashonaland Holdings is a property investment and development company in Zimbabwe.

It is set to develop a four-star hotel in Victoria Falls, which will add 130 rooms to the destination.

Mashonaland Holdings Ltd and Time Hotel Management will be partnering in the development of the hotel project in Victoria Falls. Mashonaland Holdings have already identified strategic land for the project and the ZTA is set to facilitate and secure the land for them to acquire.

Construction of the project is expected to take about 18 months.