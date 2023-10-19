Entrepreneurs to sharpen skills on opportunities

Business Reporter

Mentor and motivational speaker, Venon Chamba will on October 28, 2023, host a business seminar aimed at enlightening budding entrepreneurs about existent opportunities in Zimbabwe.

To be hosted under the banner “Venon Chamba Business Seminars”, the platform strives to empower entrepreneurs and budding business executives with practical skills on how to build strong foundations when setting up their entities.

It aims to channel relevant knowledge and life-changing ideas towards the exploitation of available business opportunities in the country.

The upcoming edition of the seminar will be headlined by Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president, Senator Mike Chimombe.

Corporates, bankers and business owners are expected to grace the event as they aim to create synergies.

Zimbabwe has in the last five years availed a plethora of opportunities to entrepreneurs, particularly in the areas of mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

New businesses play an important role in driving economic growth in a country, given their potential to bring fresh ideas and new perspectives to the marketplace, all of which drive innovation and competitiveness.

In an interview with The Herald Finance & Business, Venon Chamba Business Seminars Mr Chamba said the event will be confined to just business.

“I am expecting a mega shift from this event where everyone in the country knows and becomes business-oriented, but people need information or being taught on how to walk this journey.

“People should change their mindsets and focus but unfortunately people cannot start businesses without getting enough information and motivation.

“We are here to teach, equip and encourage them to penetrate the marketplace because that is where everything happens,” said Mr Chamba.

These Venom Chamba Business Seminars have been held since last year.

Mr Chamba said there was serious migration going on, but indicated that only those with the best entrepreneurial minds will succeed locally.

“The local environment is ripe for business.

“This is the reason we have these seminars. We want to enlighten people and prove that it is possible to start small.”

Renowned property mogul Mr Ken Sharpe was the guest of honour at the last Venon Chamba Business Seminars engagement last year.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr Mangudya is slated for one of the seminars before the end of the year.

Entrepreneurs often face financial constraints owing to limited personal savings and face difficulty in accessing loans for investments due to their lack of credit history.

Limited resources can hinder their ability to develop products, hire employees, or market their business effectively.

Entrepreneurs sometimes face skepticism and doubt from potential customers, investors, and business partners due to their age.

This lack of credibility can make it difficult to gain trust and secure the necessary support to establish and grow a business.