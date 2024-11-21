Entrepreneur Magwizi nominated for top award

Business Reporter

NQOBILE Magwizi, the founder of NC and Banat Strategic Partners, a Zimbabwean property advisory and consultancy firm, has been nominated for the Outstanding Contributions to Investment Promotion Award at the Capital Markets Awards ceremony scheduled for December 6, 2024.

The ceremony will be held at the Nest in Borrowdale, Harare, to celebrate and acknowledge individuals and organisations that have exhibited remarkable dedication and success in promoting investment opportunities within Zimbabwe.

The award for which Mr Magwizi has been nominated recognises initiatives that have effectively attracted and facilitated investments, supported economic reforms, or enhanced Zimbabwe’s appeal as a prime investment destination.

Other nominees in this category include Conrad Mwanza from CMG International Media Group and Kudakwashe Kapesa of the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation, highlighting a competitive field of influential figures.

Mr Magwizi has achieved numerous milestones through his work with NC and Banat, contributing to high-profile national projects such as the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium, rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge Road, Northgate Estates new city development, Zimplats 35 megawatt solar project and successful acquisition and transition of Lafarge Holcim Zimbabwe to Khaya Cement.

In the Rufaro Stadium refurbishment project, NC and Banat played a crucial role in modernising the facility by structuring the financial deal, fundraising and managing the project execution.

The refurbishment sought to transform Rufaro Stadium into a premier venue for both local and international sporting events, significantly driving economic growth and fostering community pride.

For the Harare-Beitbridge road rehabilitation project, NC and Banat provided extensive advisory services regarding the deal structuring and financing approaches, showcasing their expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The company is also at the forefront of the Northgate Estates project, which is poised to become a self-sufficient smart city on the outskirts of Harare.

NC and Banat contributed to master planning, investment structuring, and the long-term strategic development of the ambitious initiative that will encompass residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, geared towards sustainable urban living.

Zimplats 35MW solar project represents another significant success for NC and Banat.

Engaged by Shenxin Construction, the company provided advisory services in transaction infrastructure, helping facilitate a project that marked a substantial advancement towards sustainable energy solutions in Zimbabwe.

Additionally, NC and Banat played a pivotal role in the acquisition and transition of Lafarge Holcim Zimbabwe to Khayah Cement.

Utilising its comprehensive understanding of the local market while implementing international best practices, the firm offered extensive advisory services crucial to the successful execution of the deal, which is set to have a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s economic landscape and industrial development.

“This distinguished event celebrates organisations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance and promising growth potential.

“The criteria for selecting the award winners are rigorous, with a focus on identifying those who exemplify a progressive and innovative approach to business,” Mr Patrick Muzondo the convener of the Capital Market Awards Zimbabwe

In terms of infrastructure, NC and Banat are actively involved in the Mbudzi Interchange project, for the construction of a modern interchange designed to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion in a key area of Harare.

The firm’s advisory services cover feasibility analysis, project financing, and stakeholder management, ensuring that the project fulfils the evolving transportation needs of the city.

Looking ahead, NC and Banat are engaged in several notable future projects, including the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium and the revitalisation of Mbare Market.

The National Sports Stadium refurbishment aims to enhance the facility’s comfort, safety, and amenities to meet international standards.

The firm has been focused on structuring the deal to procure and install FIFA-standard bucket seats, transforming the stadium into a world-class sporting venue.

This project is currently in progress and is slated for completion by June 2025.

On the other hand, the Mbare Market renewal project is a transformative initiative aimed at revitalising one of Harare’s historic trading hubs, particularly focusing on reconstructing the fire-damaged Mbare Market.

This public-private partnership (PPP) is designed to improve the market’s infrastructure significantly.

NC and Banat offer strategic advice on urban planning, financing, marketing, and investor engagement, ultimately enhancing the overall experience for vendors and customers alike.