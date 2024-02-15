Entertainment promoter donates to the elderly

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

MORE than 100 elderly people from Tose Respite Center in Sunningdale, Harare have received hampers from events planning, promotion and entertainment maestro Mr Arnold Chingwerewe.

The donation comes months after Mr Chingwerewe popularly known as Selekta Base hosted the Worldwide-Blowout Festival car spinning event at Borrowdale Racecourse where he committed to channel all the proceeds from the event to charity.

The charity event was meant to raise donations for the needy in the society and a call to give towards the noble cause was made.

The young entrepreneur also handed over some donations comprising of groceries, clothes and blankets to some residents of Sunningdale.

Among his entourage were car clubs including Ice Motors Boss Ice, Jarmaine, Team BMW, Team Subaru, and Sixstar Motorsport among other car enthusiasts.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Selekta Base said more donations will be handed over to the underprivileged homes in Harare.

“The reason why we chose Sunningdale is that mainly everything that we do started in Sunningdale and St Martins which is one area. Food hampers were distributed to the needy in this high-density suburb of Sunningdale.

“This act of benevolence is making a positive impact as we strive to make a change in the lives of people. Our special thanks to car spinners who made this charity initiative possible by participating in the car spinning event,” he said.

Selekta Base has established himself as a luminary in the industry as an event planner, promoter and disk jockey.

With years of experience, he has honed his skills and become a logistical mastermind, renowned for his exceptional capabilities.

His impressive portfolio includes managing Zimbabwe’s largest annual car festival, the Blowout Festival, and spearheading the success of diverse events like the Goldrush, the country’s premier farming promotion.

Selekta Base’s creative marketing strategies and his ability to transcend industry boundaries have made him a prominent figure in the realm of event planning and promotion.