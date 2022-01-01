Enough number plates in stock

Crime Reporter

Motorists are advised that Government now has enough number plates and authorities do not expect to see any unregistered vehicle on the road with effect from this year, after adequate raw materials were secured for the manufacture of the plates.

The clearance of the backlog will bring relief to motorists, some of whom were going for months without proper metal number plates and having to rely on the temporary cardboard issues.

It will also help to reduce the number of people going about committing crimes using unregistered vehicles.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development provided US$2,1 million by June this year to buy the raw materials for the number plates, and the materials started arriving in August.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the development.

“We now have enough number plates for everyone and there is no reason why we should see unregistered vehicles on our roads,” he said.

Minister Mhona said there was also no reason why people should congest the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) offices in Harare as some people could access the number plates in their respective provinces. He also warned some officials against engaging in corrupt activities saying the law will descend upon them.

Recently, the CVR partnered Zimpost to facilitate that people collect number plates from the nearest post office as the Government moves to decentralise and clear the backlog.

Ministry of Transport announced on social media that number plates could now be collected from four selected Zimpost offices in Harare, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo, with more to follow as the programme is widened.

“The Ministry is pleased to inform motorists that number plates are available and easily accessible at the following Zimpost offices Chitungwiza, Causeway, Southerton and Bulawayo Main,” reads the post on its Twitter account.