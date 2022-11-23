English-Brown signs for Chicken Inn

English-Brown signs for Chicken Inn

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HIGHLY-SOUGHT after midfielder Callum English-Brown has found a new home at Chicken Inn.

The man affectionately known as the “White Lion” penned a two-year deal with the Gamecocks yesterday.

The Legends Academy product made his Premiership debut with relegated Whahwa in the just-ended season where he proved his worth despite failing to save the prison wardens from the fall.

He has been under the radar of several teams including Simba Bhora and Dynamos but Chicken Inn acted swiftly to take him on board.

English-Brown is expected to add steel to the Joey “Mafero” Antipas’ team who finished the 2021-2022 season in second place behind champions FC Platinum.

