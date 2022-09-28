England stars with a point to prove to Gareth Southgate

The 2022 World Cup is set to take place in November. The time is short, and Gareth Southgate will get the final opportunity to take a look at his squad before the prestigious tournament begins. The Three Lions will take on Germany and Italy in the UEFA Nations League this week.

Gareth Southgate will get a final opportunity to take a look at his squad before the prestigious World Cup begins in November. England will be in action against Italy and Germany on September 23 and 26, respectively. The Three Lions will then travel to Qatar to take on Iran, USA, and Wales in the World Cup.

Below we have looked at some of the England stars who have a point to prove to Gareth Southgate.

1- Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson came very close to becoming the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United last season, but he contracted Covid and lost his spot to David de Gea. The Spaniard was so impressive that he got no opportunities at all in the Premier League last campaign.

Henderson later criticized the Red Devils for how he was treated at the club. He has now joined Nottingham Forest on loan, and he is currently earning regular minutes at the Reds. But his performances this season haven’t been compelling, and it is uncertain whether he will make it to the World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has managed to keep only a single clean sheet and conceded 17 goals, with Steve Cooper’s side currently 19th in the table.

Gareth Southgate has many options for goalkeeping. Everton’s Jordan Pickford has been the number one shot-stopper, while Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale are also in contention.

2- Jack Grealish

Manchester United smashed the Premier League transfer record to sign Jack Grealish in a £100 million deal from Aston Villa last summer. However, he hasn’t been able to justify that valuation yet.

Since his arrival in Manchester, he has scored only seven goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. He faced a lot of criticism following his disappointing performance against Borussia Dortmund in the recent Champions League match. However, the winger made a good comeback and struck a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will need to deliver more performances over the following weeks to impress Gareth Southgate, who also has Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Mason Mount competing for the same spot.

3- Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was one of the standout performers for England at the Euro 2020 when the Three Lions made it to the final and ultimately lost to Italy on penalties. The 27-year-old played in six of the seven matches and scored his team’s first goal in the final.

However, his stocks have tremendously decreased in the last few years due to poor performances and injury issues. His involvement was limited to only 27 appearances across all competitions last season as he battled several injury problems throughout the campaign.

And he is now struggling for minutes under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Dutch boss prefers Tyrell Malacia at left-back and has featured Shaw only twice this season.

The English footballer has to impress Gareth Southgate in the next two international fixtures if he wants to be part of the World Cup squad. Ben Chilwell is a powerful candidate for left-back, while Kieran Trippier is also capable of playing on that side.

4- Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has shown immense progress in the last few years. The 25-year-old attracted the attention of West Ham United following his impressive displays at Hull City. The Hammers managed to secure his signature in January 2020, and he has quickly established himself as a vital team member.

Bowen bagged 12 goals and 12 assists in 36 Premier League appearances last season. His performances saw him receiving a call-up to the national side in May. The talented winger earned his Three Lions' debut against Hungary in June and now has four caps to his name.

However, the former Hull City star has failed to maintain those levels this season as he is yet to score a goal or contribute an assist in six top-flight matches for David Moyes’ side. However, he was named on the England squad for the two fixtures in September. Now, he must perform competently to impress Gareth Southgate as Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho is also pushing harder than ever for recalls.