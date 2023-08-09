Engagement, re-engagement drive paying off — Diplomats

President Mnangagwa is bade farewell by the outgoing Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Noureddine Yazid at State House in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

OUTGOING Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Noureddine Yazid and Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, yesterday paid farewell courtesy calls on President Mnangagwa following the conclusion of their diplomatic missions to Zimbabwe, where they praised the re-engagement drive and citizens’ faith in God.

The two diplomats commended the Second Republic saying Zimbabwe’s diplomatic offensive under the engagement and re-engagement drive, was bearing fruit as relations between their countries and Harare, had improved significantly in the last five years.

Zimbabwe has declared that it is a friend to all and enemy to none, and all countries wishing to establish or re-establish relations are welcome.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa yesterday, Ambassador Yazid said relations between Harare and Algiers had scaled new heights during his tenure.

He said the two countries have potential to increase economic cooperation going forward, while praising Zimbabweans for their humility.

“I was very pleased to settle in this beautiful country. It was my second term and I had been here before as a junior diplomat and what I kept from memory is the legendary kindness and humbleness and discipline of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Algeria and Zimbabwe have very excellent political relations; we need to develop our economic cooperation, we have the potential. We have already identified some sectors; our Minister of Energy was here just a week ago and we had the opportunity to sign an MoU that the two parties agreed to implement as soon as possible.

“In trade, I did my best to boost the efforts and promote trade for 2022, it was US$5 million but it’s a start. The two chambers of commerce are in discussion to promote more trade in agriculture and industry. They agreed to establish a business council, which will be the frame for interaction,” he said.

Amb Yazid revealed that there were talks to establish a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) between Zimbabwe and Algeria.

In addition, 120 Zimbabwean students are set to benefit from Algeria’s scholarship programme.

“We agreed with the President about the opportunity to hold the JPCC, which will be an opportunity for the parties to identify more areas of cooperation. We already have good cooperation in the field of education; we resumed the scholarship programme and for 2023, (there are) 120 scholarships,” he said.

Archbishop Rudelli said Zimbabwe was a truly resilient and God-fearing nation.

“I have to say that my stay was quite good and pleasant apart from the Covid-19 years and I am very grateful and admire the faith of Zimbabweans and the work the church is doing in this country.

“I had the opportunity to visit many Catholic institutions and to be acquainted with the work that the Church is doing and the people in general, they are very much working despite all the difficulties and I am happy about the three years,” he said.