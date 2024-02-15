Energy efficiency policy planned

Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary, Dr Gloria said Government was in the process of coming up with measures to ensure the efficient use of the existing power being generated as well as sustained supplies.

THE Second Republic will soon be putting in place an energy efficiency policy to make sure the consistent supplies of energy currently being experienced are stretched as fully as possible, Energy and Power Development Permanent Secretary, Dr Gloria Magombo, has said.

Over the last few weeks, Zimbabwe has experienced an adequate supply of electricity which has in turn, seen an increase in productivity levels.

As of yesterday, Hwange Power Station was generating 824MW, Kariba 668MW and independent power producers, mostly solar, 46MW, for a total of 1 538MW.

In an interview, Dr Magombo said Government was in the process of coming up with measures to ensure the efficient use of the existing power being generated as well as sustained supplies.

“The second issue which we are working on at a policy level is to bring in an energy efficiency policy which will highlight the need for everyone to use energy efficiently such that while we are still growing the capacity to supply additional power, we are also using what we have efficiently so that it can be accessible to everyone.

“I think it’s very important that as Government we continue to urge the public that while there is improved supply, let us not stop using that supply efficiently.

“So I just want to highlight that these are the issues which we believe will be key,” she said.

Dr Magombo said Zimbabwe was also inviting investments in the energy sector from private stations.

These, she said, would ensure the country had adequate power supplies and the Second Republic was pulling all the stops to ensure a conducive business environment is created and sustained.

“We still continue to call for new investments in the sector and we would want to highlight that Zimbabwe remains open for business.

“We would want to see IPPs coming in to develop their projects, we have already seen a number of projects which are under construction, some which are still to be commissioned, so we are looking for more participation and its really in line with NDS1 strategy to say let’s create an enabling environment for the private sector to participate more whilst we ensure that equipment is maintained and is kept in condition that will allow for energy security”.

Dr Magombo said feedback received from stakeholders such as the business community and domestic users was vital as it was going a long way in informing if Government was on the right track.

“So it’s something that we want to continue encouraging and working on.

“As Government we are very happy because of the feedback because we believe that it’s the feedback that gives us more information in terms of whether we are in the right direction and that positive feedback is most welcome and we expect that the utility will take it and actually improve it further,” she said.