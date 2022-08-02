Empowerment projects should encourage personal development- Chiyangwa

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF Central Committee member and President Mnangagwa’s chief fundraiser, Dr Philip Chiyangwa has said initiatives to empower people with income-generating projects should be a stepping stone for personal development and successful wealth creation.

Speaking to Zanu PF leaders from Zvimba South Constituency in Zvimba over the weekend, Dr Chiyangwa said by managing various community income projects, people should take lessons on how to run a successful personal business life.

“Besides the aim for financially empowering your communities through these projects I am offering you, I would want to see how you, as individuals manage a business opportunity as this is an opportunity to pick on successful business acumen which you can easily grow and use for personal businesses,” he said

Chiyangwa who is also Zanu PF Zvimba South Costituency legislator was making a follow-up on the $11 million he had donated for income-generating projects in the Constituency.

Chiyangwa said successful business people should constantly learn on how to improve themselves in areas of wealth creation.

“You need to learn how to strategize on exactly what you want and carefully analyze your chosen path. When you pick up an idea you have to develop it into action and along the way if you see its not working, do not be shy to abandon that route and re-strategize. I have personally bailed out many people including members of parliament who wanted to hold onto something not working so you need to constantly study your ground,” he advised

Chiyangwa said he was impressed by how various communities are running successful projects through his previously donation of one million dollars to each party district and further pledged to double the allocation to allow more projects to be undertaken.

“I am giving $2 million to each district so that more people will be empowered and you will appreciate that when President Mnangagwa says the country is built by its own people, he means its you who has to take part through such initiatives that empowers yourselves,” he said

During the meeting, Chiyangwa also donated chinaware plates and mugs to Zanu PF supporters who had gathered for an interactive rally at Sabina Mugabe Memorial High School.