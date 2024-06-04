‘Empower youth technologically to boost climate change fight’

Early warning systems can provide farmers with advanced information on weather patterns, helping them make informed decisions and take proactive measures to mitigate risks.

Ashton Mutyavaviri

IT is important to actively involve the youth in the ongoing technological revolution within the agriculture sector to harness their full potential and foster innovation for a sustainable future.

This is achievable through enhancing their access to cutting-edge technologies such as drones and satellites that are crucial in the fight against climate change challenges to increase their prime participation and contribution to this revolution sweeping through the agriculture industry.

Knowledge Transfer Africa (KTA) chief executive officer Dr Chares Dhewa recently revealed that there was a growing recognition of the need to strengthen technology capacity among the youths to bridge existing gaps and facilitate effective climate adaptation as African agriculture faces the challenges of climate change.

“Changing climate conditions are directly affecting smallholder farmers through the prevalence and distribution of pests and diseases, posing risks to crop and livestock health. It is also unfortunate that this farmer category has the least capacity to cope,” said Dr Dhewa.

The belief emerging from the country’s developmental strategies is that rural economies can be built around agriculture, whereupon they will serve as sweet spots of employment opportunities for millions of young people who will not migrate to urban areas but stay to utilise locally available resources to earn a living and create employment for others.

Dr Dhewa said smallholder farmers would continue struggling with increased pest infestations, crop damage and reduced productivity if adequate pest management strategies are not in place.

To tackle these challenges, technological innovations in the agriculture sector are essential for adapting to climate change, he observed.

“By adopting innovative approaches, farmers can enhance productivity, develop climate-resilient crops and livestock varieties, optimise water management, promote sustainable farming practices and utilise digital tools for decision-making.

“These innovations not only reduce the negative impacts of agriculture on the environment but also empower farmers to adapt to climate challenges, minimise risks and ensure food security and sustainability in the face of a changing climate,” he added.

Mobile applications have revolutionised the way farmers access critical information, he explained.

Reliable weather monitoring systems, including weather stations, remote sensing and satellite imagery, are essential for collecting accurate and timely weather data.

Early warning systems can provide farmers with advanced information on weather patterns, helping them make informed decisions and take proactive measures to mitigate risks.

Weather alerts delivered through these apps enable farmers to make informed decisions regarding planting, irrigation and pest management while real-time weather updates help them mitigate risks associated with climate change and improve crop yields.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Farmers Union is set to host a Youth Learn and Share programme this month in Harare, which will serve as a field for discussions and exchanging of ideas on technology and innovation.

The programme will offer youths opportunities in food processing and value addition plus use of technology to combat climate change.

Government has also established climate smart agriculture institutions backed by the establishment of innovation hubs where young people are trained on sustainable agriculture and climate change.

The new 5, 0 education system remains a key pillar in climate-proofing, water management, knowledge promotion and innovation in agriculture.

Its modules have provided a platform for Zimbabwe’s youths to gain critical knowledge necessary for climate change mitigation, agricultural transformation systems, food security and sustainable agricultural production.

RELATED STORIES

Battle to tame climate change goes a rung higher

ZPBA to host conference on countering climate change

‘Micro-irrigation kits can lessen climate change impact’

‘Climate-smart livestock production systems will protect the environment’