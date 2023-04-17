Employees in court for stealing raw materials worth US$136 000

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Five men employed by a local company recently appeared in court for allegedly stealing 347 tonnes of maize and other raw materials on several occasions since last year worth US$136 000.

Hebert Katiyo (48), Albert John (39), Johnson Gonera (42), Francis Murambasvina (31) and Anyway Kanawa (38) appeared before Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with theft.

They were granted $200 000 bail each pending trial.

They will be back in court on June 8.

The complainant is Fruitridge, a company that produces porridge, mahewu, and mealie-meal and is being represented by Thomas Lawley Eager, who is the company director.

The State alleged that during the period extending from May 2022, the accused persons hatched a plan to steal raw materials which are used at the company for the purposes of producing a powder used to prepare porridge and maheu.

The accused persons took advantage of the absence of the management especially during the nights or weekends and loaded various amounts of raw materials which include maize, soya, and sugar into a motor vehicle belonging to Murambasvina or other hired trucks.

The accused persons shared the proceeds amongst themselves.

The court heard that on June 1, 2022, the complainant received a total of 877 tonnes of maize from their supplier RSG Superfeed which they use as raw material to produce their products.

On February 2, the complainant did a stock take and discovered that only 96 tonnes of maize were left in their stock and 347 tonnes of maize valued at US$135 550 were.