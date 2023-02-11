Employee in court for betting using boss’ money

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A MAN from Chitungwiza employed by Africa Bet Company has appeared in court for allegedly using US$700 of company money to gamble on his own account.

Takudzwa Makoseni (22) is a customer service assistant at Africa Bet in Chitungwiza’s Unit L, Seke.

He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara charged with theft of trust property.

The State agreed to bail of $10 000 and the trial is expected to open on February 14.

The complainant is Africa Bet represented by its regional executive Mr Chenjerai Jowa. The State alleged that on January 12, Africa Bet manager Mr Joshua Gocha decided to spot-check how much had been cashed by Makoseni on that day. He found out that the company had received US$752 from clients but Makoseni only handed over US$62.

This prompted an internal audit to be undertaken which revealed that indeed US$690 was missing.

The sales clerk conducted an investigation into the system and discovered that Makoseni had been personally betting on numerous occasions. They reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Makoseni.

Mr Malvin Mwendera appeared for the State.