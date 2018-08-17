Emotional send-off for Mathuthu

Pallbearers carry a casket bearing the body of national heroine Cde Thokozile Mathuthu at the Hwange Colliery Stadium yesterday

Bulawayo Bureau

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the small mining town of Hwange when hundreds of mourners thronged the Colliery Stadium to bid farewell to the late Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Thokozile Mathuthu.

Cde Mathuthu (61) died on Monday and was declared a national heroine.

In an emotional send-off, speakers described Cde Mathuthu as a humble and dedicated woman.

Cde Mathuthu’s body arrived at the Hwange Aerodrome aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe plane in the company of her widower, Cde Jonathan Mathuthu, and some relatives.

They were met by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland North, Cde Cain Mathema, Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Cde Sithembiso Nyoni, Senator Tambudzani Mohadi and service chiefs.

Addressing mourners, Cde Mathema described Cde Mathuthu as a true cadre who fought a good fight.

“We mourn the passing away of Cde Mathuthu as Matabeleland North and Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said.

“We thank President Mnangagwa for according her national heroine status.

“She was guided by the spirit of the revolution and serving the people of Zimbabwe, the spirit of refusing to be a slave, the spirit that led her to liberate the country by joining the liberation struggle. The spirit of being humble.”

Cde Mathema said Cde Mathuthu was one of the pioneers of the liberation struggle.

“She was persistent and consistent in her work,” said Cde Mathema.

“She was part of the new Constitution and new dispensation. She had the spirit of wanting to see development in Matabeleland North. Cde Mathuthu was a businesswoman who had the spirit of economically empowering the people of Zimbabwe.

“Cde Mathuthu didn’t condone tribalism and we should shun that culture which was perpetuated by colonial masters.”

Cde Mathema said Cde Mathuthu was an honest and frank person who did not hold grudges. He urged youths to emulate Cde Mathuthu who played a leading role in the development and economic emancipation of women.

“Let us exploit the opportunities created by the new dispensation under President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said.

“We will follow in Cde Mathuthu’s footsteps and may her soul rest in peace.”

Cde Nyoni said Cde Mathuthu was an astute person who was loyal to the party leadership. She said Zimbabwe and Matabeleland North in particular had lost a true cadre.

“She was a very intelligent and hard working woman,” said Cde Nyoni.

“We worked together in the Politburo since 2004. She was perceptive and confident in whatever she did and we were very proud of her.

“Today we are bidding farewell to a dedicated and friendly cadre. Lala ngokuthula usitshiyele isizungu Cde Mathuthu.”

Senator Mohadi, speaking on behalf of the Zanu-PF Women’s League, said: “Cde Mathuthu was a brave and strong woman who tenaciously fought her ailment and continued to serve the party till her last breath. We have lost a great fighter and cadre and will forever cherish her work.”

Cde Mathuthu’s husband, Cde Jonathan Mathuthu, said: “I am saddened by the passing on of my wife who was a pillar of strength. She was humble and played a special role in my life. We thank our President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, for according her a national heroine status and the support from the Government following her death.”

Cde Jonathan Mathuthu hailed President Mnangagwa whom he described as a God-fearing man who rendered emotional and moral support following the death of his wife.

He said they had been married for 41 years.

Cde Mathuthu’s body lay in state at her house in Empumalanga suburb last night and will this morning be flown to Bulawayo where another service will be held at the Large City Hall. Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Angeline Masuku urged the city’s residents to attend today’s send-off service.

“The body will arrive in Bulawayo at 8:30am before proceeding to Bulawayo’s Large City Hall where another service will be held,” she said.

“The service will start at 9:30am and will end at about 12:30pm. I want to urge Bulawayo residents to come in their numbers to give a proper send-off to one of their own and a national heroine, Cde Mathuthu.”

After the service, the body will be flown to Harare ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre on Sunday.

The Zanu-PF Women’s League Masvingo Province has sent its condolences to the Mathuthu family.

Provincial Women’s League political commissar Cde Mucharevei Chamisa said Cde Mathuthu’s death came as a shock and the party was left poorer due to her demise.

“We are saddened by the sudden death of Mai Mathuthu as Women’s League in Masvingo,” said Cde Chamisa.

“We have lost a heroine who was dedicated to the party and the country.

“Imagine Mai Mathuthu was here presiding over our primary elections as one of the senior Politburo members despite signs that she was not feeling well.

“She was a unifier who always wanted party members to be united. We are poorer without Mai Mathuthu and we want to say, go well our sister, mother and minister. She was instrumental in the party’s triumph in the harmonised elections on July 30.

“As Masvingo, we join hands with the Mathuthu family during this trying time.”

Cde Chamisa challenged other women in the party to emulate the late Cde Mathuthu through safeguarding the values and principles of the party.