Emotional send off for 6 Tynwald learners

Precious Manomano and Ivan Zhakata

The six learners from Tynwald High School who died on Friday when their school bus overturned at the 75km peg along Rusape-Nyanga Road will be buried next to each other today at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

Fellow students wept uncontrollably at the sight of five coffins bearing the bodies of their colleagues that were placed before them at a funeral service held at the school yesterday.

The body of the other deceased was still to be collected by the family, but is expected to be availed for burial together with others today.

Parents of the deceased, who also attended the service, could hardly contain their emotions as they openly wept.

The service was also attended by parents with children at the school, officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the school’s teachers, heads and teachers from other schools in Harare and people who reside near the school.

Police have since released the names of the deceased students and the cause of the horrific accident, which left almost 39 other school children and teachers seriously injured, on a bus that had 45 passengers.

The deceased students are Anesuishe Hove (14), Beyonce Guyo (15), Anita Manyuka (16), Destiny Dziva (14), Kimberly Tarisai Mutusva (15) (all female) and Craig Madanhire 14.

Speakers at the funeral service described the accident as unfortunate.

Anesuishe’s father, Mr Farai Hove, could not hold back his tears as he narrated the memorable moments he used to have with her daughter.

“She used to smile and comfort me in difficult times,” he said.

“I may ask questions on why they delayed going to Nyanga, no one will answer me. No one will replace my daughter. You will remain in my heart Anesu.”

Craig’s uncle Mr Madanhire, a family representative, said the untimely death of his nephew was difficult to accept.

“It is a lesson for everyone,” he said. “Lots of accidents are happening in Nyanga. In broad daylight, accidents are happening. I leave this to the authorities. Most companies do not allow their vehicles to operate after 6pm.

“I do not know what actually happened, but this is the biggest lesson to everyone. This is very difficult to accept. Other schools countrywide must learn from this experience.”

The visibly shaken Tynwald High School headmaster Mr Kenias Matimba could not hold his tears as he sobbed while narrating the ordeal.

“When I heard the news, l travelled by night to ensure that I was at the site and also to have the information of what had transpired,” he said.

“When we reached Nyanga, we proceeded to the hospital.

“We had to hire ambulances and helicopters to airlift the injured to where they could get the best medical services.

“I facilitated the airlifting of the last member of staff. To the parents, let me say your loss is also my loss. These were not only your children, but also my children. To the children, when we resume lessons you will be missing your friends,’’ he said.

Mr Matimba said as an institution, they would ensure that the injured children get clinical help and psychological counselling.

The Zvinavashe Trust, which owns the school, said in a statement it was taking all possible means to find the cause of the accident.

“Investigations into the cause of the accident are still ongoing with the relevant authorities and will be shared in due course,” the Trust said.

“Sadly, and tragically, six of our students have gone to meet with the Lord, nine are critically injured and are receiving the best care we could find in Mutare.

“The remaining 26 students, though injured, are stable and are being treated at Nyanga Hospital. We also wish and pray for a speedy recovery to the injured students who are presently in hospital.

“It is not easy to lose a young person, let alone young people and to help our school through this very difficult and challenging time, we will have our school counsellors and social services team provide support to our students, parents and staff.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we ask you to bear with us and request privacy for our grieving families at this time.”

The school has also suspended all normal activities with effect from today and will resume lessons on October 24 and all students, except those sitting for Cambridge examinations, will not be reporting for classes.

Speaking at the funeral service, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said she was pained when she heard about the accident.

“I heard this from the news and l was not informed by anyone,” she said.

“I expected that somebody could take a responsibility to inform me so that I inform the President. The place where the accident occurred is very dangerous and everybody knows that.

“We must not travel at night with schoolchildren in such dangerous places. I was informed that there were 41 pupils on the bus and four teachers. This is painful, we have lost six children. We have lost future doctors, nurses, engineers.”

Dr Ndlovu said she was going to visit the injured children at the hospital so that she could consult President Mnangagwa on the situation.

In a statement, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those that were injured in the accident.

He urged bus drivers to exercise extra caution, adhere to traffic laws, avoid speeding and not drink and drive.

“When embarking on a journey, it is advisable to have your vehicle serviced by reputable mechanics and be inspected before a long trip,” said Mr Munodawafa.

Get faults diagnosed and fixed promptly and check tyre condition and pressure regularly. We encourage drivers to avoid night driving at all costs.

“We also implore the school authorities and bus operators to always employ drivers who possess drivers’ licences and defensive driving certificates.

“Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe in liaison with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will step up awareness programmes in schools in conjunction with school heads and other relevant authorities.”

TSCZ has since intensified its Schools Road Safety Programme, with the recently launched Schools Road Safety Awareness Campaign still underway.