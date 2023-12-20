Embrace unity, diversity: VP Mohadi

Bulawayo Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has implored the nation to embrace unity and diversity, as the country on Friday celebrates the 36th anniversary of the Unity Accord signed by the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in 1987.

The Unity Accord is credited for ending disturbances in Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands province.

In an interview, VP Mohadi, who is also Zanu PF’s Second Secretary, said Unity Day is a culmination of concerted efforts by the country’s founding leaders to put their political differences aside and focus on building the nation.

“It is important for all Zimbabweans to cherish the values of unity, freedom, and peace that our pioneer leaders who were the signatories to the Unity Accord, (Dr Nkomo and Cde Mugabe) strived and stood for. Unity Day is a special day that signifies unity for the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

VP Mohadi urged Zimbabweans to shun tribalism and unite as a nation in honour of the country’s founding fathers who championed and preached unity.

“Dr Nkomo’s wish was to see Zimbabweans of all races united and this desire for a united Zimbabwe saw him leading the then PF Zapu to sign the 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu PF.

“This unity between former PF-Zapu and Zanu was at his behest, and for us former PF-Zapu cadres, Father Zimbabwe is the one who left us united and we will continue clinging onto that unity,” he said.

PF-Zapu and Zanu PF, through their military wings, the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) and the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) fought side by side to remove the white settler regime.

The two liberation movements fought the Rhodesian forces as an alliance, and defeated them, forcing the colonial regime to the negotiation table where the Lancaster House agreement was signed on December 21, 1979.

VP Mohadi urged youths to follow in the footsteps of the country’s leaders and contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

He said since the days of the liberation struggle, Zimbabweans have always been a united people.

“You will find that when the ANC was banned, the National Democratic Party (NDP) was formed and it got banned in 1961, Zapu was formed.

“So, the December 22 Unity Accord was simply going back to the roots because as Zimbabweans we have always wanted unity and peace,” said VP Mohadi.

“It was, therefore, only natural that reason had to prevail by signing the Unity Accord and preserve the national interest we had fought for so hard.”

Since the signing of the Unity Accord, Zimbabweans every year commemorate Unity Day on December 22 to reflect on the benefits of this milestone achievement which united Zimbabweans.

VP Mohadi said through the Unity Accord, Zimbabwe has become a model of unity, peace, and development.

He said although the peace accord was signed by political leaders, the fundamental elements were the people, peace and development.

VP Mohadi said without unity, there is no way a nation can develop.

From 1987 to the present day, Zimbabwe has had major development trajectories enjoyed under the Unity Accord.

Government has managed to sustain the agenda of togetherness and the inclusion of diversity as one of its founding ethos to national healing.

The Second Republic is also determined to do more as initiated by the desire to work with chiefs and Matabeleland Collective to promote socio-political cohesion.

This has enabled citizens affected by the Gukurahundi to access birth certificates and national identity documents.

On Monday, chiefs said they are now ready to conduct public hearings for the Gukurahundi disturbances after the completion of the training of people who will assist them.

Consultations are underway to finalise the date when the hearings will start next year and President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the outreach programme.

The Gukurahundi hearings are aimed at gathering information from the public on what could be done to bring closure to the Gukurahundi disturbances so that victims can move on with their lives.

For over a decade, the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project in Matabeleland North, which is a component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project had become a docile embankment under successive administrations until the coming of the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, which implemented the project.

Since assuming power, President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic has been characterised by a strong emphasis on inclusivity and development, living up to the commitment that no one and no place should be left behind.

In line with this commitment, one noteworthy example of the Government’s efforts is the upliftment of the San community in Tsholotsho District and their integration into the socio-economic fabric of Zimbabwe.

In Matabeleland South, Government has managed to fund key transformative projects notably the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation, the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam, clinics, roads primary and secondary schools.