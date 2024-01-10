Embrace technology to transform agrifood systems, farmers told

Ashton Mutyavaviri

AMID growing calls to modernise and foster environmentally sustainable agricultural practices, experts are advocating the widespread adoption of mechanised and climate-smart practices that catalyse change in agrifood systems paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future.

In a recent video message on X (formerly twitter), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said science, technology and innovation would play a crucial role in transforming the agrifood systems to become more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

FAO said unsustainable agricultural practices and climate change were leading to land and marine degradation.

“Science, technology and innovation in agrifood systems cuts across all dimensions of the production cycle along the entire value chain. And it includes a range of technologies and innovations and sustainable agricultural approaches, including biotechnologies, digital technologies and renewable energy technologies, among others,” FAO observed.

It added that remote sensing and satellite information, as well as drones, offered enormous opportunities to collect real-time data for monitoring weather, crops, pests and diseases and soil conditions.

FAO estimated that by 2050 the global population would surpass nine billion, therefore, to feed the world’s growing population there was need to transform to agrifood systems and make them more sustainable.

Food production must be sufficient to equitably feed the growing population, FAO observed.

FAO further highlighted that with productive arable land and fresh water severely constrained in many parts of the world and sustainable agricultural practices and climate change, it was imperative to transform the agrifood systems and make them more sustainable.

Enhancing access to services through the internet and digital applications would boost productivity and reduce the impact of climate change, FAO said.

Added FAO: “Thanks to the narrowing of the digital divide and the spread of digital technologies, farmers can use mobile devices to access market information, weather data or connect with buyers.”

The agrifood systems are under tremendous pressure to produce more to meet growing demands for food, while minimising impacts on the environment.

FAO is making considerable investments in science, technology and innovation to ensure the effective transformations of global agrifood systems as indicated in the video.

It is working on upgrading value food chains through its sustainable food value chains knowledge platform, which looks at value chains holistically and connects producers to consumers.

The tool will also help key players in value chains identify areas of underperformance and intervene accordingly.

“Using innovation to reclaim underutilised space for urban agriculture, through its Green Cities initiative, FAO supports decision-makers in advancing urban and ensuring that appropriate technologies are available,” the message added.

FAO said it was developing irradiated vaccines for animals.

It added that irradiation technology would allow development of safe vaccines for animals, which in turn helped to bolster the livestock industry in countries where disease represents a barrier to sustainable production.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Secretary General Mr Paul Zakariya has also weighed in urging farmers to embrace technology in order to be competitive in the global supply chains.

“The integration of technologies, sensors, big data and artificial intelligence is now happening the world over and Zimbabwean farmers should not be left behind,” said Mr Zakariya.

He, however, noted that many farmers especially the small-scale, were not yet ready to fully embrace the smart agriculture concept.

“There is need for other interventions to ensure wider uptake. Key barriers include the initial costs, technical know-how and support services like internet connectivity,” Mr Zakariya explained.