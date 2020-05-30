Embrace ex-prisoners, communities urged

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Continuous penalisation of ex-prison inmates through denying them an opportunity to rejoin the community or workforce is tantamount to undermining the judicial system, Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central’s Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Senior Assistant Commissioner Kenny Ndebele said.

He said such behaviour was responsible for the relapse of some of the inmates into criminal activities.

Snr Asst Com Ndebele, who had just received goods donated by Rufaro Nenyasha charity organisation in Bindura yesterday, said communities had a major role to play in the successful reintegration of offenders into society.

“Currently the nation is battling Covid-19, everyone and every organisation are playing their part, ZPCS included,” he said.

“Tough times need unity and we cannot turn our backs on our loved ones that are incarcerated, which is why we are gathered here today.

“Prisons admit inmates from all walks of life on a daily basis and this exposes them to Covid-19. The donation, which includes soap, will go a long way in maintaining hygienic practices among our inmates.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga who was represented by the provincial development coordinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa said she is worried about the welfare of inmates.

“The country is experiencing a spike in Covid -19 cases and the community is worried about the welfare of inmates. We appreciate the donation by Reverend Peter Ndamba, who is the founder of Rufaro Nenyasha foundation,” she said.

“The lockdown has restricted visits by inmates’ families. The mealie-meal we have received will supplement their food provision while soap will help maintaining good hygiene.”

She called on society to support inmates as it is the responsibility of the community to ensure their successful reintegration.

“Government has availed empowerment support and there is need for inmates to engage in self- help projects after serving their time in prison,” she said.

Rev Ndamba called on corporates and individuals to lend a helping hand to cushion inmates against hardships imposed by Covid-19.

“Blessed is the hand that giveth. To inmates I say, there is a silver lining in every dark situation. God talked to me and called me at the most difficult time in my life, pray always,” he said.