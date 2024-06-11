Embassy promotes Malaysia cuisine in Zimbabwe

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Malaysian Embassy in Harare yesterday took guests on a culinary adventure at their “Flavours of Malaysia” event aimed at promoting Malaysian cuisine in Zimbabwe.

The two-hour reception that was held at the Embassy Complex attracted over 120 guests, including Government officials, diplomats, and friends of Malaysia.

The Embassy’s charge de affaires Mr Aniff Fauzi urged guests, especially those that have never been to Malaysia, to try their cuisine to get a feel of what his country has to offer.

Mr Fauzi said he believes that food can be a great ice-breaker, helping people to connect and share Malaysia’s warmth, hospitality and rich cultural diversity.

“Malaysian cuisine is a bit of an introduction to Malaysia for those of you planning to visit more often next year, especially with the promotion of Malaysia Truly Asia Campaign: Visit Malaysia. Malaysia also assumes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship next year,” he said.

“Our cuisine showcases the friendliness of our people and the variety of cultures that come together in our food.

“This is the first time the Embassy of Malaysia in Harare has organised the programme under the name “Flavours of Malaysia” and we hope to make it an annual event and the first of the many that will expand into Malaysia fruit promotion in Harare.”

He added: “Malaysia is a rich multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society and it is very evident in our cuisine. It is part of our culture to have “makan-makan” or eating sessions in a very casual way in all our gatherings – whether social, private or official functions.”

Mr Fauzi said they recognise the significance of food in their culture and understand the role of gastronomy diplomacy in uniting people.

He said they are seeking to strengthen bonds and build friendships with Zimbabweans.

Guests enjoyed a variety of dishes such as Nasi Lemak (fragrant coconut rice), satay (chicken and beef skewer), northern laksa and teh Tarik (pulled tea).

Other dishes included rainbow rice, pancake roll and black coffee.