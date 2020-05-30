Embassy donates to war vets

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov (centre) handing over food items to secretary for War Veterans in the Politburo Cde Douglas Mahiya (right) while War Veterans National chairman Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa (left) look on at Zanu PF Headquarters yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

Herald Reporter

THE Russian Embassy yesterday donated groceries to disabled war veterans in appreciation of the role they played during the liberation struggle.

The groceries were sourced by war veterans chairman Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov handed over the groceries to Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya at the party headquarters in Harare.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said the donation was in line with the commemoration of Africa Day, which was held on Monday.

He said Africa Day was a symbol of the aspirations of African countries for freedom, peace and prosperity.

“The Embassy of the Russian Federation is here today to congratulate the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and to mark Africa Day through presenting 1,5 tonnes of mealie-meal, cooking oil and wheat flour to the members of the association, their widows and children,” he said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said the commemorations were remarkable since they celebrated the historic events that happened 75 years ago in 1945.

“First of all, it is the victory in the Great Patriotic War when the German Nazi surrendered in their capital Berlin to the Soviet troops,” he said.

“The victory was key to facilitating the end of the Second World War and establishing the United Nations the same year.

“Such a development accelerated decolonisation. So, we stress the great appreciation in Russia of the tremendous contribution the Zimbabwe war veterans made in the fight against colonialism and oppression in general.”

He commended the historic relationship that exists between Zimbabwe and Russia, saying his country was keen to invest in the country.

“As you know these days, the Russian Federation cooperates with the Second Republic in various fields contributing to the well-being of the nation under the new dispensation through investments and transfer of technology according to the agreements between President Mnangagwa and President Putin,” he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa commended the gesture by the Russian Embassy.

“It’s a token because next week, we will also be receiving some more donations to orphanages in response to Covid-19,” he said.

“We have a lockdown which have been extended according to the World Health Organisation and it is beginning to have an impact on some of the more vulnerable sections of our society.

“In this instance, we are focusing on the disabled among the war veterans. We know that per capita, we have got the highest number of disabled people. This is a product of the war which we fought as young people 40 years ago for the freedom of Zimbabwe.

“This gift is very symbolic, we have not had such gifts being given to the war veterans in Zimbabwe.”

Ambassador Mutsvangwa urged the Russian Government to continue promoting investment into Zimbabwe to help revive the country’s economy.

“We want to congratulate the work that Great Dyke Investments is doing in Mashonaland West province near Norton,” he said.

“The company has just started work on what will be one of the biggest platinum mines in the country.

“This is a new chapter in the historic cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia in the mining sector.

“I know that Alrosa, one of the largest diamond exploration mining company in the world, also has a foot print in Zimbabwe. It’s a very auspicious occasion to be celebrating this new chapter in economic co-operation.”

Cde Mahiya said the war veterans will forever cherish and appreciate the donation.

“We will tell the veterans that the Russians are continuing with the Zimbabwean revolution,” he said.

“Our party constitution is very clear that the war veterans are the custodians of the Zimbabwean revolution.”

The relationship between Russia and Zimbabwe dates back to the liberation struggle.