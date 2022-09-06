Uncategorised

EMA steps up fire awareness campaigns

The Herald

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East

The Environment Management Act (EMA) has stepped up efforts to raise awareness on veld fires among farmers, as they are now busy preparing for the next farming season.

In an interview, the provincial education and publicity officer Mr Astas Mabwe said the province lost over 60 000 hectares to veld fires from August last year to June this year and such could have been avoided.

Mr Mabwe said they trained over 400 fire-fighters and are conducting community awareness meetings in all districts in the province.

“We have donated 89 fire beaters, five knapsacks, 69 sickles and 40 litres of fuel to the fire-fighting committee. So far, we have trained over 400 fire-fighters across the province,” said Mr Mabwe.

“We also capacitated the local environment committees to work with headmen and institute by-laws which deter community members from starting unnecessary veld fires.”

