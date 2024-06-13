EMA launches highway clean-up campaign

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Environment Management Authority (EMA) has launched a waste management campaign for highways and rural service centres.

The campaign, which started at the Defence University and is heading towards Mazowe, is meant to empower rural communities with effective waste management strategies so that they can deal with the waste generated in their areas.

EMA’s education and publicist officer for Mashonaland Central, Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said decentralisation of this program seeks to support the growth of the recycling industry.

“We have noticed an increase in the use of plastics at rural centres. We are also advising local authorities to incorporate waste management issues in the early stages of infrastructure development as part of their master plans,” he said.

“The ban on single-use plastics less than 30 microns and expanded polystyrene is still in effect and is being enforced. During our campaign, we observed that retail shops, butcheries, and vegetable markets are the main users of these thin plastics for packaging,” said Mr Mupotsa

This operation is part of the many programs being implemented by EMA and leading up to the “No Plastic Month” of July.

The initiative is raising awareness on stopping plastic pollution and transitioning to more sustainable packaging options.