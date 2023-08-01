EMA invites stakeholders to August national clean-up

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is inviting stakeholders to the August national clean-up programme which started today and is expected to end on Friday.

The programme will be running under the theme: “Clean and Litter Free Road Servitudes – Our Responsibility”.

President Mnangagwa declared every first Friday of the month as a day to clean up streets from physical litter in March last year.

In a statement, EMA said the programme will run from today to Friday, focusing on litter picking along road servitudes throughout the country.

“All road authorities; passengers, transporters, communities, business associations, fast food outlets as well as vendors are by this notice invited to take a significant active role in the execution and success of this programme.

“Please feel free to pick on any road servitude to clean during this period. The public is further reminded that littering is an offence and perpetrators will be prosecuted,” EMA said.

The National Clean-Up Day exercise which is in the spirit of creating a clean, safe and healthy environment states that it is the duty of every individual across the country to clean their surrounding areas be it places of work, education, religion, recreational and residential premises to manage waste management in the country.